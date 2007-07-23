Stars keep abreast of polo action on both sides of the pond

23 JULY 2007



The summer social season is well underway as the aristocratic and celebrity set caught up with some high-profile fixtures on the polo scene in both the UK and the US over the weekend. Ray Winstone's actress daughter Jaime, sporting a new blonde crop, led the glamorous troupe of polo fans at Cowdray Park in West Sussex for the final of the Veuve Clicquot Gold Cup.



She's among a host of showbiz faces who've become avid supporters of the traditionally upper-crust sport. Joining her for some chukka action were beautiful blonde TV presenters Tess Daly and Jenni Falconer, newlywed Penny Lancaster and polo-playing model Jodi Kidd.



On the other side of the Atlantic, Will & Grace's Debra Messing was on hosting duties at a match on Long Island, just outside New York. The flame-haired actress bought along her son Roman for the fun day out at the Hamptons' Bridgehampton Polo Club and mingled with fellow screen stars such as Lost's Michelle Rodriguez and 24's Kim Raver, as well as soul queen Aretha Franklin.



The American competition coninues next weekend, while back in the UK a roll-call of royals are expected at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park for the Cartier International Polo Tournament. There celebrities and sportsmen and women will be rubbing shoulders with the likes of Prince William.