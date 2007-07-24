Celebrities

Spin City actress Heather and her new beau are obviously very taken with each other
Having been pals for years after meeting on the set of Melrose Place, the couple took their friendship to a new level in March and are clearly revelling in a shared sense of fun
Heather's new romance injects the fun back into her life

24 JULY 2007

After a difficult divorce, Heather Locklear is due a little lighthearted fun and loving. And, the 45-year-old actress, whose split from Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora was finalised last April, has been getting both from her beau of four months The Bold And The Beautiful star Jack Wagner.

As the couple chilled out together at the beach recently the closeness of the relationship, even though it's still in its early days, was there for all to see. The lovers were the picture of contentment as they messed around on the sand with the actress' dog, holding hands and snuggling up to each other.

Heather's new romance has delighted fans of Melrose Place, as Jack played her boyfriend for several years on the hit US show. But no one could be more pleased by the unexpected turn of events than the 47-year-old actor himself. Asked what he liked about his blonde girlfriend, the hunky actor's answer unequivocal: "That would probably go under the category of 'everything'."

