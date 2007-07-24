Celebrities

Rocker's daughter Kimberly organised a barbecue for her mother Alana and brother Sean during filming of her new reality show, in which 12 contestants compete to share her lifestyle
While Kim was in the kitchen, Sean found a more relaxing way of spending the day
Rod's girl Kimberly in TV search for 'clean living' housemate

24 JULY 2007

Anyone longing to live the lavish lifestyle of a rock princess can stop dreaming. Rod Stewart's 27-year-old daughter Kimberly will be filmed searching for a flatmate in a new reality TV show, giving fans a chance to share her Malibu beach house.

Applicants who think it'll help to look good in a bikini or be handy at keeping the paparazzi away should think again. According to Kim, the qualification of paramount importance is cleanliness, as the attractive blonde admits to being extremely house proud. "I'm a clean freak. I love cleaning - it's therapeutic," she revealed. "Anybody I live with will have to be very tidy. I'm definitely going to make them do laundry."

Shooting scenes for the programme Kim's Cribs, the model was true to her word. Organising lunch for her mother Alana and brother Sean, Kimberly bustled about the kitchen rustling up ingredients before sitting down to a barbecue with her family and other guests.

The Ultimo lingerie model plans to pick two flatmates from 12 contestants who'll be put through their paces in various tasks, such as taking on the interior design of the new house. Would-be housemates will have to perform other styling challenges as well as extreme 'sports', to prove their bottle, before earning the right to live with the socialite for a year.

