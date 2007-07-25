Ed Harris and Stewart sisters relish the London experience

25 JULY 2007



Undeterred by the UK's current dramatic weather conditions, American celebs are still as keen as ever to spend time on British turf it seems. A Beautiful Mind actor Ed Harris and Rod Stewart's daughters Kimberly and Ruby were all spotted out and about in London this week.



New Jersey-born Ed has just finished filming National Treasure: Book Of Secrets with Nicholas Cage in the British capital. But taking advantage of a burst of sunshine to enjoy an al fresco lunch at the Charlotte Street Hotel he didn't look in any hurry to go home.



The 56-year-old star will soon be back in the States, though, to begin work on Western adventure Appaloosa, for which he has written the screenplay. Meanwhile it seems the Stewart siblings have something a little more permanent than a holiday in mind.



Ruby, 20, and her 27-year-old half-sister Kimberly are hunting for a home in West London. Ultimo model Kimberly - who is currently searching for a flatmate through her new reality TV series - seems to be eyeing up Britain as a place to lay down roots. "I'd like my children to grow up in the UK," she says. "I don't want them to grow up in Hollywood."



And despite being raised in sunny California the statuesque blond says she isn't put off by Britain's cooler climate. "Everyone says the weather's so good in LA, but I prefer it when it's cold," she reveals.