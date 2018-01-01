Rod and Penny share their wedding album with 'HELLO!'

25 JULY 2007



It was the best kept secret of the year, with even the guests at Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster's spectacular Italian wedding being kept in the dark about the exact location until they had touched down at Genoa airport. Now readers of HELLO! are being given an exclusive opportunity to see inside the big event through 38 pages of stunning images and an in-depth look at the romantic nuptials in the latest edition of the magazine.



As the cover shows, Penny was a radiant bride in an exquisite dress created by Spanish designer Manuel Mota. Just over a hundred friends and family looked on as she walked down the aisle at the medieval monastery in Portofino which was the setting for the religious blessing - including Rod's children Kimberly, Ruby, Renee and Liam. And as singer was invited to kiss the bride, no-one clapped harder than the tiny guest in pin-striped shorts and his first-ever patent shoes, the couple's son, Alastair.



The photos reflect all the fun and feelings of a marriage eight years in the making. "I wanted our wedding to be such a private, special moment for everybody - a journey for all, not just our day," Penny reveals in the magazine, which is on sale now.



The intimate family shots from the couple's personal wedding album and full details of the parties, guests, gowns and both religious and civil ceremonies can be seen exclusively in HELLO! magazine, issue 980.