Bono wins support from Penelope for his dedication to charity

27 JULY 2007



Bono's status as one of the most happily married men in showbiz, doesn't stop admirers from waxing lyrical about his charisma. Spanish beauty Penelope Cruz is the latest person to declare herself a fan of the U2 frontman for his tireless commitment to charity work.



"He is so powerful yet so human," says the Sahara actress of Bono, who has four children by his wife of 24 years, environmental activist and designer Ali Hewson. "Seeing him investing all his time and effort is something to admire. He's changing the world."



The two friends are in glitzy Saint Tropez, where they've been hanging out with other members of the international jet set including newly single rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Helena Christensen. On Wednesday, the Irish musician partied into the small hours at French nightclub VIP Room, before chivalrously giving Penelope a lift home.



Bono was spotted strolling along the sand in the company of the two beauties again the next morning. During their day in the sun the celeb trio posed happily hand-in-hand for fans.



Penelope is not the only woman who's been getting a little star-struck around the campaigning singer. As the 47-year-old Dubliner chilled out at another of the Riviera's popular nightspots - Les Caves du Roy - a young lady approached his table and introduced herself. The flame-haired admirer turned out to be none other than Princess Beatrice, who'd only plucked up the courage to talk to him after a couple of hours in the bar.