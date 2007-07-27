Wayne Rooney does a 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' in China

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The 21-year-old Manchester United striker looked slightly wary at serving as a perch for a scarlet macaw
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Team mate Ryan Giggs got a more cuddly assignment, toting a sleepy baby chimpanzee
Photo: © Rex
27 JULY 2007
Whether or not he's a fan of Johnny Depp's swashbuckling pirate flicks, Manchester United footballer Wayne Rooney had plenty in common with some of the big screen adventure's cast this week during a trip to China. With a scarlet macaw perched on his shoulder, the striker could have passed for a rogue straight off Captain Barbossa's ship The Black Pearl.
The scene unfolded as Wayne and his team mates visited a zoo in the southern Chinese province of Guangzho during the final leg of their Asian tour. While Wayne acted as a perch for his feathered friend, Ryan Giggs got a more cuddly assignment. The side's longest-serving player took a stroll with a baby chimpanzee, who snoozed contendedly in his arms as team manager Sir Alex Ferguson and centre-back Rio Ferdinand looked on in amusement.
On Saturday the team completes its Asia run with a match against local side Guangzhou Yi Yao at the region's Olympic stadium. United's presence is already causing a stir in the province, with a training session at the stadium being shelved after 800 fans invaded the pitch in search of autographs.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.