Music and screen stars take in polo action at Windsor

The Sharpe star and his girlfriend Georgina were among the high turn-out of British and international thespians at the polo event of the year
Photo: © Getty Images
As in years past model Jodie hosted the official players' party through her entertainment company Smyle. Guests at her tent included Simon and Duncan from Blue and Girls Aloud singer Sarah
Photo: © Getty Images
30 JULY 2007
The turn-out for this year's Cartier International Polo match at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park was, as expected, a star-studded one. The most anticipated event in the sport's calendar drew a blockbuster cast - from action men Sean Bean and former 007 Pierce Brosnan to comic Bill Nighy and German beauty Diane Kruger.
Rugged Sharpe heart-throb Sean brought his actress girlfriend Georgina Sutcliffe along for the chukka action, as well as his young daughter Evie from his marriage to Abigail Cruttenden. Sean is among a growing number of showbiz polo fans who have helped change the face of the traditionally aristocratic game.
As the climax of the British social season, the event also drew a roll call of high society names that included Jemima Khan and the Duke and Duchess of Marlborough's daughter Lady Alexandra Spencer-Churchill. Prince Michael of Kent, meanwhile, was on hand to give out the trophies. Adding to the eclectic mix, were Girls Aloud's Sarah Harding and former Blue singers Duncan James and Simon Webb who joined model Jodie Kidd in her party tent.
