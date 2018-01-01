Veggie Heather wants cows gone from new home's vistas

31 JULY 2007



She's a vegetarian, as well as a well-known advocate of animal rights issues. And it would seem Heather Mills is even more strict in her approach than most. Paul McCartney's estranged wife is currently trying to buy the fields surrounding her new £3 million home in Peasmarsh, East Sussex, apparently because she can't bear to look out over cows destined for the dinner table.



The land's owners, farmers John and Barbara Smith, have been approached twice in the last month by aides representing the 39-year-old mum-of-one. "We were told initially that she doesn't like looking at cows because she's a vegetarian," says Barbara, speaking to the Daily Mail. The couple own 160 acres of land close to Heather's nine-bedroom house, which means their herd of Devonshire heifers roam almost up to the back-garden.



A public footpath runs through the fields, leading some local residents to wonder whether the proposed sale has more to do with protecting the privacy of her and her three-year-old daughter Beatrice than the welfare of the land's bovine inhabitants.



While the former Dancing With The Stars contestant is keen to purchase the land, its owners are less enthusiastic about selling it, however. "I said first of all I don't want to sell," said Mr Smith. "I have now indicated that I would be prepared to talk about it - but that's all. I don't know if I am interested in anything else at the moment."