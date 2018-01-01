Troubled Pete Doherty gives confusing take on Kate break up

As the dust begins to settle following the end of the volatile relationship between Pete Doherty and Kate Moss, the Babyshambles frontman has been speaking about their split. Anyone hoping to get to the bottom of exactly what happened, however, will be disappointed, as accounts by Pete featured in the British press seem contradictory.



According to The Mirror, the last straw for Kate was watching the trailer for a film about the troubled musician which showed him getting cosy with a number of fans. Having seen the ten-minute clip she apparently threw him out. In the same publication Pete this week pleads with his estranged love to make up with him. "Take me back," he begs the 33-year-old supermodel. "Kate, if you love me then realise I don't want any other girl."



By the time he spoke to The Sun, however, the musician had changed his tune. Denying he's desperate for a reconciliation, he claimed he'd been the one to do the leaving. "Why would I beg her to have me back? Why would she come back? She hasn't spoken to me," he insisted.



When news of the split broke it was reported that the 28-year-old musician had been unfaithful to the covergirl. But Pete says the claims are untrue. "Obviously there has been the stuff about me cheating. But that was after a bad period of arguments," he says, insisting: "I didn't cheat on her".



Whatever caused the demise of the relationship, it does look as though this could be the end of the road for the pair. As the rocker continues to battle substance abuse and faces reported debts of £180,000, his erstwhile girlfriend is getting on with her life.



She's been spotted sharing a laugh in a London pub with pals - including Notting Hill actor Rhys Ifans - and is apparently planning a holiday in Spain for herself and a 20-strong entourage.