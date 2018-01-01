After months of speculation Nicole confirms she's pregnant

1 AUGUST 2007



American TV host Diane Sawyers finally got the answer to the question on everyone's lips this week when, during a TV interview, she asked Nicole Richie if she is pregnant. "Yes I am... I'm almost four months," replied the reality show star. The news follows several months of speculation that the 25-year-old was expecting after she was pictured holding a handbag protectively over her tummy and then all but disappeared from the LA party scene.



The father is her boyfriend of seven months, 28-year-old Joel Madden, the lead singer with rock band Good Charlotte who began dating the Simple Life personality shortly after splitting from actress and singer Hilary Duff. And, according to his brother, Joel - who's due to start touring with Justin Timberlake next Monday - is blissfully happy in his relationship with Lionel Richie's daughter.



"Joel is really happy with Nicole," Josh Madden told US Weekly recently. "They love playing with their dogs, they love hanging out at the house together. Nicole is awesome." The couple, who live together at Joel's house in Glendale, California, will become parents in the winter.



Before that Nicole will have to spend four days in detention, however, after pleading guilty to driving under the influence last December. Paris Hilton's pal has also agreed to serve a three-year probation term, pay a fine of just over $2,000 and enroll in an alcohol education programme. "I have a responsibility and it's something that I did wrong… this is my way of paying my dues and taking responsibility and being an adult," said the petite celebrity.