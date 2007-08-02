Jenny McCarthy among those sporting Victoria-style bob

hellomagazineWeb
David Beckham's uber fashionable wife set off a showbiz trend with her asymmetrical bob
Jenny's sleek blonde bob is strikingly reminiscent of Posh's crop
2 AUGUST 2007
Most A-listers wouldn't dream of stepping out in a dress previously showcased by another star. But the rule doesn't seem to apply to hairstyles. In fact there's a roll-call of celebs who seem to have taken such a liking to Victoria Beckham's posh bob - dubbed the "pob" - that they've adopted a similar style themselves.
Those making the graduated bob with sweeping, asymmetrical lengths at the front their own include Jim Carrey's actress love Jenny McCarthy, whose sleek bob bears a striking resemblance to Victoria's trend-setting locks. And her blonde bombshell colour further reinforces the similarity.
The crop also has its supporters in the pop world, with Bajan singer Rihanna choosing the cut for her Good Girl Gone Bad album cover shoot. Girls Aloud's Sarah Harding, meanwhile, stands out from her long-haired band-mates with her take on the style.
