Girl power lives on as Eddie's exes Nicole and Mel share a bite in LA

3 AUGUST 2007



While American comedian Eddie Murphy prepares to wed his fiancée Tracey Edmonds, his former wife Nicole Murphy and Melanie Brown - the mother of his new daughter - have been enjoying a girls lunch out. The pair were spotted together at exclusive Beverly Hills eatery The Ivy on Thursday, accompanied by the Spice Girl's baby Angel and the youngest of Nicole's five children with Eddie, five-year-old Bella Zahra.



And according to onlookers there was plenty of laughter and conversation shared during the meal, with Eddie's exes seeming "really friendly towards one another". Former model Nicole's 12-year marriage to the Dreamgirls actor ended in August 2006, and he now pays child support for their son and four girls - something Mel B is set to pursue through the courts for her own daughter by the screen star, four-month-old Angel.



The day before their lunch appointment, Melanie had held a press conference with her power lawyer Gloria Allred to announce she had filed a Superior Court petition to seek sole custody of Angel and "reasonable" child support from Eddie.