David Beckham swaps football for baseball on Toronto visit

7 AUGUST 2007



As one of LA's newest residents David Beckham no doubt has much to learn about the culture of his adopted country. And the footie ace got a lesson in one of North America's favourite sports this week when he was the guest of honour at a baseball match in Toronto.



The 32-year-old sporting star found himself the centre of attention as players and managers vied to share a word with him on the pitch, and fans cheered as he donned a shirt bearing the logo of local team the Toronto Blue Jays.



David - who is currently unable to play for his new side due to an ankle injury - was in town with his LA Galaxy team mates. The squad, who'd drawn 0-0 against Toronto FC the previous day, had extended their stay to take in the Jays' battle against US baseball giants the New York Yankees at the city's Rogers Centre stadium.



Prior to the baseball action, the handsome England player was treated to a tour of the Yankees dressing room, where - despite admitting his lack of knowledge about the sport - he made a big impression on the players. "He did volunteer that he didn't know a lot about baseball, but he was just very engaging," said team manager Joe Torre. "A very nice guy. Everyone in the clubhouse wanted their picture taken with him."