Penny and Rod continue summer of love in St Tropez

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The newlyweds were in holiday mode as, along with their blond toddler Alistair, they were ferried out to their yacht moored off the luxury French resort
Photo: © Rex
Click on photo to enlarge
7 AUGUST 2007
For newlyweds Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart the honeymoon which followed their lavish Italian nuptials was a brief one, due to the rocker's North American and UK touring commitments. The lovebirds got the chance to pick up where they left off this week though as they continued their summer of celebrations in celebrity hot spot Saint Tropez.
They were clearly in holiday mode as they headed out to their yacht in a rubber dinghy with son Alastair, who celebrates his second birthday in November. The blonde youngster - who was well prepared for his voyage in a bright orange life jacket - seemed captivated by the inflatable giraffe his parents had brought along to keep him entertained.
The break is a chance for the duo to wind down and recharge their batteries before a busy social month ahead when they will be joined in Los Angeles by Rod's daughters Ruby and Kimberly who are coming to stay with the couple. "We love having them," says Penny. "It's also Kimberly's birthday… so there'll be lots of parties to organise."
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.