Penny and Rod continue summer of love in St Tropez

7 AUGUST 2007



For newlyweds Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart the honeymoon which followed their lavish Italian nuptials was a brief one, due to the rocker's North American and UK touring commitments. The lovebirds got the chance to pick up where they left off this week though as they continued their summer of celebrations in celebrity hot spot Saint Tropez.



They were clearly in holiday mode as they headed out to their yacht in a rubber dinghy with son Alastair, who celebrates his second birthday in November. The blonde youngster - who was well prepared for his voyage in a bright orange life jacket - seemed captivated by the inflatable giraffe his parents had brought along to keep him entertained.



The break is a chance for the duo to wind down and recharge their batteries before a busy social month ahead when they will be joined in Los Angeles by Rod's daughters Ruby and Kimberly who are coming to stay with the couple. "We love having them," says Penny. "It's also Kimberly's birthday… so there'll be lots of parties to organise."