On holiday in Sardinia, Hollywood hardman Bruce Willis shows a softer side with a gentle kiss for Tamara, the actress he's been dating in recent months
Photo: © Rex
Over in Los Angeles fellow screen veteran David Hasselhoff shows some things never change - his love of red shorts and attractive blondes
Photo: © Rex

Mature gents Bruce and the Hoff woo young lovers in the sun

9 AUGUST 2007

If dating a younger lady is the secret to maintaining vitality two Hollywood stars might just have stumbled on the secret of eternal youth. Bruce Willis and David Hasselhoff have both been stepping out with fresh young beauties of late.

Fifty-two-year-old Hollywood action man Bruce has been spotted frolicking with an American actress more than two decades his junior on a holiday in Sardinia's Porto Cervo. He has been romancing sultry actress Tamara Feldman, reportedly in her 20s, since meeting her on the set of Perfect Stranger last year.

As the couple kissed and canoodled, first on board a yacht and then in the warm waters of the Mediterranean recently, Bruce showed off a perfectly honed physique to match his partner's own lithe figure.

Meanwhile, back in Los Angeles, The Hoff proved that anything Bruce can do, he can do just as well. During an outing to Malibu beach the America's Got Talent judge treated on-lookers to views of his famously buff bod with his arms wrapped around his new girlfriend, entrepreneur Michele Lilley.

And the object of his affection, who owns a specialist key design company, seemed just as enamoured, gazing up at him adoringly during an interview for US TV.

