Despite putting in a glamorous appearance at the event, the Aeon Flux actress asked guests not to look at her dress. "It's really wrinkled," she said
Not deterred by her request, Dreamgirls actor Jamie Foxx couldn't take his eyes off the statuesque blonde
10 AUGUST 2007
Charlize Theron must have thought that her cute silk jade green Stella McCartney number was just the ticket for a smart lunch in Beverly Hills. But as she took to podium at the event for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association the South African beauty had a change of heart - moaning to the audience that her frock was all creased.
Being the impeccably groomed A-lister she is, no one else had noticed the supposed wardrobe malfunction. That didn't stop the Aeon Flux actress from warning guests not to stare. "Don't look at my dress," she ordered. "It's really wrinkled."
Despite Charlize's request, Dreamgirls actor Jamie Foxx couldn't take his eyes off the statuesque blonde - even getting up on stage and mentioning "the dress" much to her embarrassment.
At the lighthearted afternoon affair the two stars rubbed shoulders with a number of other Oscar winners and Hollywood hotshots, including Hilary Swank and Forest Whitaker. Meanwhile Jennifer Lopez attended accompanied by husband Marc Anthony.
