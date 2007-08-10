Dita spices up prime-time TV with steamy striptease routine

A talk show appearance by Dita Von Teese was hardly ever going to be a tame affair. But guests on a programme for the US network NBC must have had their jaws on the floor when the burlesque dancer - whose favourite stage prop is a giant cocktail glass - treated them to a taste of her famously seductive routine.



The programme started innocently enough with Dita arriving for Last Call with Carson Daly wearing an elegant one-shoulder cocktail dress.



Before long things were hotting up as the voluptuous beauty unclipped her suspenders giving audience members - and her excited host - a closer look at her shapely pins. Rapturous applause greeted the finale of her performance, in which she presented Carson with her stockings.



Despite her saucy stage persona, Dita - whose red carpet wardrobe consists of a retro chic look inspired by the golden age of Hollywood - prides herself on projecting a courteous style and glamour from a bygone era. In a recent interview, the 34-year-old American dished out advice to fellow stars wishing to avoid making headlines. "Just have some decent manners!" said Dita. "Don't drink and drive or act like an ass in public."