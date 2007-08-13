hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The Liverpool lass took some time out from her work schedule to enjoy an afternoon beach party with a group of girl pals
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
The ladies were at Cafe Mambo soaking up the atmosphere during a Radio One broadcast led by Vernon Kay
Photo: © Rex
13 AUGUST 2007
With her new fragrance out on the market and a juicy two-year TV deal under her belt, no-one can deny hard-working Coleen McLoughlin a chance to let down her sun-kissed tresses. And the Liverpudlian lass did just that this weekend with a trip to the party isle of Ibiza, where Radio One was holding its annual beachside broadcast from the Balearics.
Enjoying an afternoon of beats courtesy of the BBC's Vernon Kay, fashion icon Coleen, sporting a summery yellow top and hoop earrings, and her pals certainly seemed to be having a good time during their sun-drenched weekend.
The only cloud on the horizon for the 21-year-old will have been the news on Sunday that fiancé Wayne Rooney badly injured his foot during his team's first game of the season. The Manchester United striker will be out of footballing action for the foreseeable future.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.