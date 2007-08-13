James and Mischa lead star guests at exclusive New York concert

More than 30 years after scoring a hit with his Grammy-winning rendition of You've Got A Friend, it seems American singer and songwriter James Taylor still has lots of pals – especially among the A-list. Famous faces from the worlds of fashion, film and music were all eager to hear the 59-year-old musician perform at the exclusive Ross School in East Hampton, New York.



And among the many celebrities keen to chat to the music legend after Saturday night's concert was You're Beautiful singer James Blunt - who turned up solo for the evening. There was no sign of the latest lady in 33-year-old's life, holistic therapist Mika Simon, who recently joined James for a holiday at his villa in Ibiza.



But the chart-topper wasn't wanting for female company at the bash - he was snapped with American supermodel Christine Brinkley and also spent some time talking to the Olsen twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley.



Meanwhile, showing off her recently-dyed chocolate locks was The OC star Mischa Barton. The actress, who is currently filming the comedy Assassination Of A High School President in neighbouring state New Jersey, was joined by mum-of-one Brooke Shields, who will be making a return to the small screen in Lipstick Jungle next year.



The concert was the second-last in the summer series with tickets for the entire event costing more than £7,400. Other performers included Prince, Billy Joel and Tom Petty.