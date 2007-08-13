Expectant mum Nicole blooms as she revels in baby news

13 AUGUST 2007



Pregnancy seems to suit Nicole Richie down to a T. The normally ultra-slim reality TV show star is showing off a gently rounded figure and fuller cleavage these days. In fact, as she stepped out on a pampering visit to a hair salon at the weekend, accompanied by her boyfriend, musician Joel Madden, the beginnings of a baby bump were clearly visible under Nicole's loose-fitting silk camisole top.



The US celeb - who shot to fame on The Simple Life - has seemed happier and more settled of late, chatting excitedly about the impending arrival to her friends and in interviews, and tucking into her food. She's also been buoyed by a thumbs-up from her friend Paris Hilton, who predicted Nicole will be "the best mom ever".



Meanwhile, another famous American also appears to be blossoming beautifully. Although Christina Aguilera has kept silent about speculation that she's expecting, recent images of her have lent credence to the rumours. Eschewing her usual figure-hugging garb, the Back To Basics singer was wearing a garment that was unusually floaty for her in what seemed to be an effort to conceal her burgeoning tummy.



Christina has also cancelled concerts on her Australian tour claiming to be feeling "under the weather". The vivacious blonde - who is married to music exec Jordan Bratman and is said to be four months pregnant - dropped out of two gigs in Melbourne.