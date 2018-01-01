Royal lovers to reunite as Chelsy gets set to move up north

15 AUGUST 2007



At first glance the move to North East England is baffling for a girl raised in the sunny climes of Southern Africa. But then Chelsy Davy has one very compelling reason to swap Cape Town for Leeds where she's been studying for three years - her love affair with Prince Harry.



Zimbabwe-born Chelsy has applied to Leeds University to take a postgraduate politics degree starting next month. Friends say that the pretty blonde, who is a grade A student and sailed through her undergraduate course in economics, hopes the move will cement the relationship with her royal beau, which has survived several years of continent hopping.



The decision has surprised Chelsy's inner circle as the 21-year-old student's views on the British weather are well known. "She can't really stand how cold and wet England is," said one pal.



But with Army officer Harry currently based with the Blues and Royals regiment in Windsor, the smitten duo could get together for trysts every weekend. An added bonus is the university's reputation for academic standards and for having one of the best social scenes in the UK.