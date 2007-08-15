hellomagazineWeb
The hotel heiress has sold her lovingly refurbished Hollywood Hills home for $4.25 million, just ten days after putting it on the market
The luxury Spanish-style property - which was built in 1926 - features a monochrome interior, walk-in closet, pool, Jacuzzi, and waterfall feature
15 AUGUST 2007
Just ten days after she reluctantly put her beloved Hollywood Hills home on the market, citing the need for more privacy, hotel heiress Paris Hilton has sold it for a cool $4.25 million. The star of The Simple Life says she now plans to move to somewhere more secluded.
"I feel like a lot of people know where I live so it's time to move," she told one American TV show after putting the luxury pad up for sale, adding: "I'm really upset because I love my house so much. I put so much work into it. It's totally me. But I'm looking for something else right now."
Changes to the Spanish-style house – which Paris, 26, bought for $3 million three years ago - include the black and white interior added by its blonde owner and the building of a walk-in closet and a security control room. The property - which was built in 1926 - also boasts a separate guest quarter, a pool, a Jacuzzi and a waterfall feature.
