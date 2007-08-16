Celebrities

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

TV presenter and model Mylene gave birth to a baby girl, named Ava, on Thursday afternoon
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge

The new arrival is the first child for the 29-year-old star and her fiancé Graham Quinn - pictured on the cover of HELLO! last month

Myleene gives birth to first child right after presenting TV show

16 AUGUST 2007

Former pop star Myleene Klass became a mum on Thursday - three and a half weeks early. With her bodyguard fiancé Graham Quinn by her side, the 29-year-old TV presenter and model gave birth to a 5lb 9oz baby girl shortly after 1.45pm, whom the couple have named Ava.

"Myleene had a problem-free labour, and mother and baby are doing well," said her spokesman. "She and Graham are ecstatic."

Before she went into labour, Myleene - who modelled during her pregnancy for a supermarket chain and appeared naked on the cover of a women's magazine - had co-hosted BBC topical magazine programme The One Show.

"(She) felt a bit weird on the way home. She went to the hospital to get checked and they told her she was in labour," revealed her spokesman, adding: "her stint on the show is obviously over."

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE