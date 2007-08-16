hellomagazineWeb
TV presenter and model Mylene gave birth to a baby girl, named Ava, on Thursday afternoon
The new arrival is the first child for the 29-year-old star and her fiancé Graham Quinn - pictured on the cover of HELLO! last month
16 AUGUST 2007
Former pop star Myleene Klass became a mum on Thursday - three and a half weeks early. With her bodyguard fiancé Graham Quinn by her side, the 29-year-old TV presenter and model gave birth to a 5lb 9oz baby girl shortly after 1.45pm, whom the couple have named Ava.
"Myleene had a problem-free labour, and mother and baby are doing well," said her spokesman. "She and Graham are ecstatic."
Before she went into labour, Myleene - who modelled during her pregnancy for a supermarket chain and appeared naked on the cover of a women's magazine - had co-hosted BBC topical magazine programme The One Show.
"(She) felt a bit weird on the way home. She went to the hospital to get checked and they told her she was in labour," revealed her spokesman, adding: "her stint on the show is obviously over."
