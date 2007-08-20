Rod and Penny celebrate their wedding one more time

Rod and Penny enjoyed their special day so much they decided to throw another wedding party in London for friends who couldn't make it to the first do in Italy

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photo for gallery

Penny set the infectiously happy mood at the bash with a repeat performance of her hen night dance

Photo: © PA

The newlyweds were joined by several of Rod's seven children, led by his daughters Kimberly and Ruby

Photo: © PA