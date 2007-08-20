Rod and Penny celebrate their wedding one more time

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Rod and Penny enjoyed their special day so much they decided to throw another wedding party in London for friends who couldn't make it to the first do in Italy
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photo for gallery
Penny set the infectiously happy mood at the bash with a repeat performance of her hen night dance
Photo: © PA
The newlyweds were joined by several of Rod's seven children, led by his daughters Kimberly and Ruby
Photo: © PA
20 AUGUST 2007
After their no-expenses-spared wedding in the millionaires' Italian getaway of Portofino earlier this summer, Rod Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster celebrated it all over again.
Taking the action to a swish London hotel, the new Mrs Stewart enjoyed this weekend's repeat performance just as much as the first. Showing off her impossibly long legs in a glittering mini-dress, Penny, 36, took to the floor in front of guests in a repeat of her dance performance at the couple's joint hen and stag night.
Meanwhile, her 62-year-old husband, sporting pin-stripped trousers, a grey jacket and snazzy two-tone shoes, was every inch the proud groom and frequently cast admiring glances at his new missus.
Friends and family - including the Scottish rocker's daughters Ruby and Kimberly - dined on Scottish langoustine, roast lamb, line-caught sea bass and beef carpaccio.
The Stewart clan had more than one reason to celebrate. Kimberly, who turns 28 this Tuesday, also invited some of her own pals along to the Intercontinental Hotel for an early birthday bash. The Ultimo model recently gave her stepmum a warm accolade. "I love Penny," she declared, adding: "Not only is she beautiful, she's such as grounded woman."
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.