Polo host Donald aims to hire Paris as his new apprentice

21 AUGUST 2007



While Donald Trump hosted the latest round of the glamorous Mercedes-Benz Polo Challenge, some of LA's most famous residents were mulling over the real estate mogul's offer to work with him.



Donald took the opportunity to chat with Paris' parents, Kathy and Rick Hilton, during Saturday's sporting affair, possibly getting them behind his plan for the reality show which would see their daughter, Britney and maybe Lindsay Lohan compete against each other as they raise money for charity. The winning prize? The chance to work for "The Donald". The loser, of course, would be greeted by Donald's pithy catchphrase: "You're fired".



Paris, who is already used to appearing on reality TV with her hit show The Simple Life, apparently "wants to be on", says Donald, who was joined by his Slovenian model wife Melania for the Challenge at New York's Bridgehampton Polo Club.



"We're negotiating with Britney right now," he added. "She likes the idea of being on television and I think she'd be great."



He has yet to contact Mean Girls actress Lindsay but if the girls agreed, they would be joining other high-profile stars that he's already lined up including Starsky & Hutch actress Carmen Electra and outspoken comedian Joan Rivers.