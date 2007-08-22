Romance and dance floor action for Nicky Hilton in Croatia

22 AUGUST 2007



Hotel heiress Nicky Hilton's reputation as a party girl is usually surpassed by that of her big sister Paris, but the 23-year-old showed recently she is just as capable as her sibling of having a good time. Joined by her TV producer boyfriend David Katzenberg and a host of pals, the socialite let her hair down at a trendy bar on the Croatian island of Hvar.



Sharing a smooch with her 24-year-old beau in the sunny island's famous cocktail bar Carpe Diem, Nicky seemed oblivious to everything going on around her. Clearly romance wasn't the only thing on her mind, though. Heading for the dance floor with her friends, her flowing honey-blonde mane was soon flying around her face as she rocked out to the tunes supplied by the DJ.



After the night on the tiles, Nicky and her crew retreated to 247ft luxury yacht Talitha G, which they are using as a base to cruise the Adriatic sea. And they were soon joined by Paris, who flew into Croatia by private jet on Monday to join her sister on board the plush vessel.