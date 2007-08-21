Loved-up newlyweds Mel and Stephen hit the shops for their kids

23 AUGUST 2007



Melanie Brown and new husband Stephen Belafonte can hardly be said to have a quiet life, with her impending Spice Girls tour and three daughters between them, including a baby of four months. Even so the 33-year-old singer and her handsome film producer partner managed to sneak some time together for a romantic dinner alone in West Hollywood on Wednesday.



Stopping off for at the shops before their dinner date the newlyweds kissed and cuddled, appearing very much in honeymoon mode after their secret June wedding - the details of which she exclusively shares with HELLO! readers this week.



Signs of their packed family life were very much in evidence, though, as the couple used their quality time to pick up some of the goodies on offer in a children's store. The lucky recipients were, no doubt, among their brood, which is comprised of Mel's two little girls, baby Angel and Phoenix Chi, eight, and Stephen's three-year-old child.



Mother of two Mel has said that Memphis-born Stephen is a hands-on dad, who easily met her most pressing requirement in a lover - that he got on with Phoenix. Her "well travelled and sophisticated" beau also won her over with his supportive attitude this year, telling the Leeds-born performer: "We are a complete team. I want to be with you forever."