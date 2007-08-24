Culinary star Gordon cooks up support for his footie ace pal David

TV chef Gordon has been close chums with the Galaxy captain and his wife Victoria for some time, helping with their catering at events like the couple's 2006 Full Length And Fabulous party for the World Cup.



In May, the Hell's Kitchen star and his wife were among an intimate group of friends and family invited to a dinner for the football hero's 32nd birthday. Their camaraderie can be explained by shared interests since Gordon was once a professional player with Scottish team Glasgow Rangers.



Meanwhile, the Michelin-starred foodie has also said that his talented midfielder pal is also bit of a culinary whiz. "David's a talented chef," reveals Gordon. "He knows his cooking and he loves it."



The visit from his friend will give David a chance to relax after an extremely busy period. The Galaxy captain has clocked up thousands of air miles in recent days, appearing for the LA team in New York on Saturday, before flying to London for England's match against Germany on Wednesday and then back to California 30 hours later.