Tennis babes Maria and Venus serve up new on-court designs

24 AUGUST 2007



Not only are sports stars Maria Sharapova and Venus Williams big hitters on the tennis court, they're also proving to be well ahead in the fashion stakes too. In New York ahead of next week's US Open, the duo have been previewing the designs they'll be wearing while they battle it out for the top spot in the competition.



Defending women's singles champion Maria looked fit for a night on the red carpet as she modelled a custom-made red dress, adorned with 600 Swarovski crystals. The glittering gown is a collaboration between the Russian tennis ace and sportswear label Nike, who have also come up with a black-and-white version for Maria to wear during the tournament.



Speaking at the top of the city's Rockefeller centre, the 20-year-old sports star said of her new outfit: "I've worn a red top before but never a full dress. But there's no better place to do it than New York… (with) all this energy here."



Meanwhile, six-time Grand Slam winner Venus launched her new sports and casualwear line, Eleven, at the Big Apple's Steve & Barry store. Among the new items the 27-year-old presented was her new tennis shoe - selling at just $14.98 - which she will be sporting on court next week. "These shoes are designed for a win," she said, adding jokingly: "If I don't win at the Open it's not the shoes' fault, it's me."