Five-months-pregnant Nicole Richie shows off burgeoning bump

27 AUGUST 2007



Pregnancy clearly agrees with Nicole Richie. The Simple Life star - who is expecting her first child with musician Joel Madden - is looking radiant in her fifth month.



While the expectant mum has been pictured shopping with her beau and stepping out to the salon, this weekend's appearance had a more serious motive. The 25-year-old was snapped leaving an LA detention centre, where, due to guidelines to prevent overcrowding in the facility, she had 'served' just over 80 minutes of a four-day sentence for a driving incident which happened last December.



In a recent interview on a US TV show, Nicole emphasised she's now keen to be a good role model for her unborn child, however. "I would really want to be someone my child would look up to," she said.



While the short length of her stay in the facility has raised questions about the preferential treatment of celebrities in such circumstances, a spokesperson from the County Sheriff's Department insisted Nicole was "treated in the same manner as other inmates with a similar sentence". For her part Nicole was "pleasantly surprised to be released so quickly", according to her lawyer. "Nevertheless, she was prepared to serve her entire four-day sentence had the Sheriff's Department required her to do so," he added.



