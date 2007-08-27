Celeb guests go Romany for Rolling Stone Ronnie's 60th

Ronnie Woods' £12-million Surrey mansion rocked to the sound of a gypsy-themed party as the Rolling Stone celebrated turning 60 by paying homage to his Romany roots. Cilla Black got into the spirit of the evening in a rose-printed gown and black shawl, and handing out bunches of lucky heather.



Singer Beverly Knight also embraced the traveller motif with a pink sequinned wrap, headscarf and gold hoop earrings. Others toasting the momentous occasion this weekend were actress Sienna Miller and Lizzy Jagger, the model daughter of Ronnie's fellow band member, Mick.



While he's bona fide rock'n'roll royalty now, Ronnie is proud of his heritage. "All my family, back to the 1700s, were water gypsies," reveals the iconic musician. "Me and my brothers were the first ones to be born on dry land. All the rest of them were born on barges in the canals."



Inspiration for the festivities came when his sons Jesse, Tyrone and Jamie presented him with a caravan on June 1, the date of his actual birthday. The Romany bash capped a busy week for the legendary guitarist, who recently played London's O2 Arena in the final sell-out nights of the band's marathon two-year Bigger Bang tour.