Paris gets cosy with rapper Kid Rock at Malibu beach party

28 AUGUST 2007



Fresh from partying with little sister Nicky Hilton on a luxury yacht in Croatia, Paris Hilton continued her summer of fun back on Malibu beach at a gathering taking place near her luxury home. The hotel heiress was joined by a host of pals, including one very special guest - musician Kid Rock.



Paris - debuting a dramatic new 'do, sans her trademark long extensions - shared jokes and was deep in conversation with the rapper, who was briefly married to curvaceous Canadian actress Pamela Anderson. The pair even shared a warm embrace at one point before disappearing inside Paris' pad to continue the party.



After the day of beach-side revelry it was back to work for the Simple Life star, who jetted into Las Vegas to launch her new sportswear and denim range. The collection of shoes, dresses and jeans - which she describes as "really, really comfortable" and "affordable" - sold out in one day after going on sale for the first time in trendy LA boutique Kitson.