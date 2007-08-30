Celebrities

The midfielder couldn't hide his disappointemnt as his knee was tended to during Wednesday's match. The injury could affect his chances of playing for England in several key matches over the coming weeks
Photo: © AFP
David was hurt in a tackle during a SuperLiga trophy match
Photo: © AFP

David's American Dream suffers another painful blow

30 AUGUST 2007

LA Galaxy's star signing David Beckham could be on the sidelines for up to six weeks after straining ligaments in his right knee during his team's defeat against Pachuca in the SuperLiga trophy. The frustrating turn of events means the midfielder, who has been recovering from an ankle injury, could miss out on playing in England's crucial Euro 2008 qualifiers.

He's almost certain not to play England's matches against Israel and Russia at Wembley on September 8 and 12, unless a scan reveals good news. A clearly disappointed Becks, who declared "I hate losing" after Wednesday's match, hobbled off the pitch in the 33rd minute.

"It's just gone from one thing to another," he admitted. "Maybe it's time for me to just say, 'I need a rest', and get it right and don't come back until it's right." However the former England Captain remained optimistic about still playing for his country. "If the scan's not so bad maybe I've got a chance to play," he added.

