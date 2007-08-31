hellomagazineWeb
Her role on the hit sitcom will be the Spice Girl's second venture in front of the camera. In 1997 she played herself in the outfit's SpiceWorld movie
While they have yet to confirm details of the role Victoria will play on the US show starring America Ferrera (above), producers have offered the tantalising news that the episode will have a wedding theme
31 AUGUST 2007
Despite recently saying she "must be the only person in Los Angeles who doesn't want to be in films", Victoria Beckham is set to make her debut on an American prime time TV series. The style icon will have a cameo role in the upcoming second season of hit sitcom Ugly Betty, the show's bosses have confirmed.
Producers have yet to reveal the exact details of the episode, which will be shown on Channel 4 in the UK next year, but have said the show in which Victoria, 33, will appear is to be nuptials themed. "There's a wedding dress… (and a) wedding involved with her storyline," they admitted.
It is thought Posh will play a celebrity bridesmaid at the wedding of Vanessa Williams' character Wilhelmina Slater. The Spice Girl's appearance will mark her second venture in front of the camera, after she played herself in the outfit's SpiceWorld movie a decade ago.
