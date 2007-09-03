Special birthday message for David Beckham's boy Romeo

hellomagazineWeb
The footie ace and his son celebrated Romeo's big day by watching from a luxury box as LA Galaxy took on Real Salt Lake
Romeo and David - who has been sidelined for up to six weeks after straining knee ligaments in a match last week - made themselves at home as they took in the on-pitch action
As Romeo and his family looked on, the stadium screen flashed up birthday wishes for the youngster
3 SEPTEMBER 2007
There was a birthday surprise in store for David Beckham's son Romeo this week as he watched his dad's team LA Galaxy in California. As the footie ace held the little boy up on his knee to allow him a better view of the action, a message flashed up on the stadium screen to mark the youngster's special day: "Happy 5th birthday Romeo!"
Apart from momentarily beaming with delight upon seeing his name up in lights, the birthday boy - and his dad - were a picture of concentration as they watched from a luxury box at the team's Home Depot Centre stadium as Galaxy took on Real Salt Lake. They were also joined by Victoria Beckham, and the couple's other sons, Brooklyn, eight, and two-year-old Cruz.
Romeo's happy occasion hopefully gave the 32-year-old midfielder something to help him forget his latest injury troubles. David - who was previously recovering from ankle problems - has been sidelined for up to six weeks due to straining knee ligaments in a match last week.
