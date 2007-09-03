Special birthday message for David Beckham's boy Romeo

The footie ace and his son celebrated Romeo's big day by watching from a luxury box as LA Galaxy took on Real Salt Lake

Photo: © AFP

Romeo and David - who has been sidelined for up to six weeks after straining knee ligaments in a match last week - made themselves at home as they took in the on-pitch action

Photo: © AFP

As Romeo and his family looked on, the stadium screen flashed up birthday wishes for the youngster

Photo: © AFP