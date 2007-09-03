Diddy and sons 'get real' at his all-white Hamptons bash

hellomagazineWeb
Diddy made sure his daddy duties came first as he shared a moment with his sons at the East Hampton bash. From left: Justin, his son by stylist Misa Hylton-Brim, Christian, by former partner Kim Porter, and Kim's eldest boy Quincy from her relationship with Al B Sure
Sticking to the strict all-white dress code was Sean's close friend Mariah Carey
3 SEPTEMBER 2007
There was no mistaking his parental pride as Sean 'Diddy' Combs posed with three of his sons at his modernist East Hampton home at the weekend - the venue for what he described as "The Real White Party". Looking like cool mini versions of their famous father, Justin, Christian and Quincy Combs were decked out in identical copies of Diddy's white top, trousers, shades and gold medallion ensemble as they shared a moment on the bonnet of his gleaming white Rolls Royce.
As usual, guests at the bash were given strict instructions on the dress code, which required them to wear white - not cream, off white or khaki - if they wanted to get in. Colourful accessories were also forbidden as were any bold embroidery or prints.
Those who kept to the code included a snow-white Mariah Carey and top fashion designer Donna Karan. Polynesian dancers, fire-eaters and a live jazz band were reported to be among the entertainment - although plans for an all-white $100,000 fireworks display were scuppered after town officials refused permission for the aerial extravaganza.
