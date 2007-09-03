Desperate Housewife Eva the star attraction at Majorca do

3 SEPTEMBER 2007



Eva Longoria was definitely the girl to know at one of the Spanish summer's hottest parties. Three years on Wysteria Lane have propelled the Desperate Housewife to the upper echelons of the A-list and Victoria Beckham's new friend is usually the centre of attention wherever she goes, whether in Europe or America.



So even the arrival at the glitzy Majorca charity event of the world's most talked about heiress, Paris Hilton, failed to take the spotlight away from Eva. Elegant in a cream cocktail dress, the petite actress chatted with guests who included Goldie Hawn and Oscar nominee Hustle & Flow actor Terrence Howard.



Eva is a favourite in the Mediterranean country, where advertisers fall over themselves to be associated with her image. Neighbouring France has also taken the Latina beauty to their hearts after she wed French basketball player Tony Parker in a lavish ceremony in Paris last June.