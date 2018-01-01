Tara's party-planning venture to be listed on stock exchange

Known as a party-loving it-girl and TV personality, Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has been drawing attention recently for prominence in an entirely different field. The 35-year-old socialite is making waves in the world of business with reports that her event management company, Three's A Crowd is about to float on a stock exchange for £2 million.



The business venture, which Tara launched with two friends from a flat in Chelsea in December last year, will be listed on the Plus Market, an electronic platform designed for fledgling enterprises. It's a sure sign the company, which counts the BBC, Comic Relief and Mercedes Benz among its clients, is going from strength to strength.



She may be finding success organising knees ups for other people but Tara says her own wild days are behind her. "I'm not a party girl any more," she reveals. "I feel a lot more grown up."



It seems she's not quite ready to drop off the social radar altogether, though. The former I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here contestant put in an elegant appearance at this week's TV Quick and TV Choice Awards in London.