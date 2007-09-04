David Tennant and Corrie's Kym celebrate TV award triumphs

hellomagazineWeb
Photo: © Getty Images
The Scottish Time Lord was in equally high spirits after winning the best actor gong and accepting the best-loved drama award for the popular sci-fi show. "I'm having the time of my life making Doctor Who and if people like it as much as they seem to, it really means the world to me," he said
Photo: © Getty Images
The 31-year-old actress was still clearly elated by her own success as she returned to the podium with fellow cast members after Corrie scooped the coveted best soap award. Here she and actress Sue Cleaver jokingly cover actor Jack P Shepherd's face as snappers record their victory
Photo: © Getty Images
4 SEPTEMBER 2007
Among the small screen talents being feted at the TV Quick/TV Choice Awards this week, two were clearly especially thrilled to be taking home a trophy - Coronation Street's Kym Ryder and Doctor Who star David Tennant, who both picked up gongs at the Dorchester hotel gala in the capital.
Victory must have seemed particularly sweet for former pop star turned actress Kym, whose change of career success was recognised by the best soap newcomer award. "These awards, voted for by the public, show they have accepted me, which is fantastic," said the 31-year-old, elegant in a purple backless gown.
"I'm so happy," she added. "It feels like everything else I've done has been leading up to Coronation Street."
Equally enthusiastic about the vehicle for which he earned his statuette was the Scottish Time Lord who picked up the best actor gong and the best loved drama award for the popular sci-fi show. "I'm having the time of my life making Doctor Who and if people like it as much as they seem to, it really means the world to me," he said.
Other winners included presenting duo Ant and Dec, who picked up the best entertainment show award for Ant And Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and Simon Cowell's The X Factor, which scooped best talent show.
Scoring EastEnders' only gong was Charlie Clements - aka Bradley Branning - who won best soap actor. The residents of Weatherfield were streets ahead on the night, adding best soap, best soap storyline and Sue Cleavers' best soap actress trophies to Kym's triumph, for a total of four honours.
