David Tennant and Corrie's Kym celebrate TV award triumphs

Victory must have seemed particularly sweet for former pop star Kym, whose change of career success was recognised by the best soap newcomer award

The Scottish Time Lord was in equally high spirits after winning the best actor gong and accepting the best-loved drama award for the popular sci-fi show. "I'm having the time of my life making Doctor Who and if people like it as much as they seem to, it really means the world to me," he said

The 31-year-old actress was still clearly elated by her own success as she returned to the podium with fellow cast members after Corrie scooped the coveted best soap award. Here she and actress Sue Cleaver jokingly cover actor Jack P Shepherd's face as snappers record their victory

