Ladies night for Sophie and Naomi at magazine awards gala

5 SEPTEMBER 2007



As a ceremony intended to honour its mainly male nominees, this week's GQ awards gala should have been all about the boys. In reality the ladies were the evening's stars at the glitzy bash at London's Royal Opera House.



Leading the glamorous female guests was model Sophie Dahl, who was making her first red carpet appearance with her new man, musician Jamie Cullum. In her towering heels the blonde beauty, who started dating the 5ft 4in jazz singer in March, stood almost a head and shoulders above her beau - something which clearly bothered neither of them one iota.



Also looking especially stunning was 22-year-old Smile singer Lily Allen, who had ditched her familiar grunge chic style in favour of a classic, Oscar-worthy gown accessorised with a diamond necklace and elegant upswept hairdo.



Someone else making the most of the night was Naomi Cambell, who took to the Seventies-style dance floor with international man of the year winner, rapper Kayne West. Earlier she'd caught up with blazing new Formula One talent Lewis Hamilton, who was on hand to pick up his sportsman of the year gong. The catwalk queen - who'd come armed with her own camera to record the nights' events - grinned as she stood among official photographers to take her own snaps of the racing star.



Other winners at the bash - which featured a surprise award-presenting appearance by Madonna - included Michael Caine, who was honoured with a lifetime achievement award, and Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond, named TV personality of the year. The only female award, for woman of the year, went to controversial artist Tracey Emin.