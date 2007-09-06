Celebrities

The handsome 22-year-old, who parlayed a childhood passion for go-karting into a Formula One career, is to pen the story of his meteoric rise in the race world
Photo: © Getty Images
As a child Lewis dreamed of driving for the McLaren team. In August 2007 he was celebrating in the team's colours after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix - his third Grand Prix win of the year (above)
Photo: © Getty Images

Formula One star Lewis signs fix-figure autiobiography deal

6 SEPTEMBER 2007

Lewis Hamilton has signed a six-figure deal to produce his autobiography. The 22-year-old British race ace, whose debut year on the Formula One circuit has become the stuff of fairytales, is set to recount the story of his meteoric rise in Lewis Hamilton: My Story.

The work, which is due to hit shelves in November, will reveal how a youngster's racing dreams, fuelled by driving go-karts from the age of eight, culminated in a stellar start to a Formula One career. According to publishers HarperCollins the book will provide an “inspirational insight” into the racing phenomenon, and be packed with previously unpublished personal photographs.

"Two thousand and seven has been a truly amazing year for me, says Lewis. "I look forward to reliving all the great moments and producing a fantastic book to end the season."

