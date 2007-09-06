Formula One star Lewis signs fix-figure autiobiography deal

The handsome 22-year-old, who parlayed a childhood passion for go-karting into a Formula One career, is to pen the story of his meteoric rise in the race world

As a child Lewis dreamed of driving for the McLaren team. In August 2007 he was celebrating in the team's colours after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix - his third Grand Prix win of the year (above)

