Jemima's family has a fun night out at the museum with Sting

7 SEPTEMBER 2007



A throng of society folk and rock royals packed a charity soiree this week on the banks of the Serpentine as the sun was setting. Jemima Khan and Sting led the fund-raising gathering which saw out the summer with one last garden party.



With the glamorous divorcee's romance with film star Hugh Grant apparently off for good, Jemima was attending solo. She didn't lack for company, though, surrounded as she was by relatives.



Her family, the Goldsmith clan, were out in force supporting Jemima's brother Zac, one of the trustees of London's Royal Parks Foundation, which the event was benefiting.



And there were plenty of light-hearted moments to make a singleton giggle. At one point the well-heeled guests found themselves running away from a fancy dress version of one of the feathered residents of the capital's parks.



But then the annual bash has a reputation for being a lot of fun. Last year a starring role at the event went to Bridget Jones' enormous tummy control knickers - as worn by Renee Zellweger in the film version of the famous diary - which were auctioned off for charity.