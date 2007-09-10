Celebrities

Bride Chloe Delevigne shares a wedding day kiss with her new husband Louis Buckworth
Photo: © AFP
Upping the aristo factor at the nuptials were the Duchess of York and her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, all of whom had opted for knee-length summer dresses accessorised with striking headpieces
Photo: © Alphapress.com

Fergie and Geri among guests at society beauty’s wedding

10 SEPTEMBER 2007

When socialite Chloe Delevigne tied the knot with her beau Louis Buckworth on Friday, there was no shortage of famous faces to help her celebrate her big day.

Among those attending the 23-year-old girl-about-town's nuptials at St Paul’s Church in Knightsbridge were the Duchess of York and her girls Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as comeback Spice Girl Geri Halliwell.

While the royal trio were fetching in feminine summer dresses accessorised with striking headpieces, mum-of-one Geri was showing off her svelte, tour-ready figure in a chic little black dress.

The bride, meanwhile, was a picture of graceful beauty in an Anouska Hempel gown of treble organza encrusted with tiny pearls, and a full-length veil held in place by the family tiara. She was supported by a flurry of young bridesmaids in white gowns with baby-blue sashes and floral arrangements in their hair.

Leading the guests were Chloe's proud parents, property developer Charles and Pandora, and the bride's 21-year-old model sister Poppy.

