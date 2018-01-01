Back at home Madeleine's parents act to clear their name

10 SEPTEMBER 2007



On their first day back in the UK, the parents of missing youngster Madeleine McCann, have consulted British lawyers. Kate and Gerry McCann - who have been formally named as suspects in the disappearance of the four-year-old - acted as Portuguese police awaited further results from forensic tests related to the new development in their investigation.



Detectives in Praia da Luz are still awaiting the analysis from tests carried out in the UK on samples taken from the McCanns' apartment in the holiday resort, and at least one vehicle used by the family and their friends.



The couple, both doctors, have retained the services of law firm Kingsley Napley, with their team headed by Michael Caplan QC, who acted for former former Chilean dictator General Augusto Pinochet when Spain attempted to extradite him from the UK in 1999. Mr and Mrs McCann can be recalled to Portugal at five days notice to answer more questions as "arguidos" or suspects.



Moments after landing at East Midlands airport on Sunday, Madeleine's father again denied that he or his wife had anything to do with the disappearance of their "lovely daughter".



As they returned to their Leicestershire home with two-year-old twins, Sean and Amelia, the McCanns appealed for privacy. There they faced the difficult task of going into their daughter's bedroom for the first time since they left for holiday in April.



"Being back home and seeing Madeleine's room again was so emotional for Kate," said a relative. "But she is a strong person and will pull through."