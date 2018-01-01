Richard emerges unscathed from second high-speed crash

11 SEPTEMBER 2007



Less than a year after Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond nearly lost his life in a dramatic high-speed car crash, the TV favourite has been involved in another close shave.



Back in the driving seat for his role as presenter with the hit show, Richard narrowly escaped injury when his BMW 330 Dti Sport car skidded off the track and collided with a barrier. He had been racing round Silverstone at speeds of over 100mph as part of a 24-hour, Le Mans-style relay competition.



All four of the show's presenters - Richard, Jeremy Clarkson, James May and anonymous racing driver The Stig - were taking it in turns to race the £100,000 BMW for an episode to be aired in the next series. Richard crashed just before midnight, seven and a half hours into the marathon race and one hour into his spell as driver. While the car needed repairs, the 38-year-old father-of-two emerged unharmed.



After being comforted by fellow presenter Jeremy he waited for the car to come back from the pits then got behind the wheel and rejoined the race.