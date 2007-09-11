Madeleine's father says life as suspects is 'unbearable'

11 SEPTEMBER 2007



The father of missing British youngster Madeleine McCann has described the situation in recent days as "unbearable". In his internet blog Gerry McCann writes of the "unending nightmare" he and his wife Kate are facing.



He also said he had absolute confidence that when all the facts were presented they would be able to show "we played no part in Madeleine's abduction".



His comments came as Portuguese police were preparing to hand a file of evidence against the couple to the public prosecutor, who will then decide whether the pair should be charged.



The McCanns returned to Britain on Sunday, having been declared formal suspects in the disappearance of their daughter.



Meanwhile pressure on the McCanns increased with the news that social workers in Leicestershire are to conduct an inquiry into the welfare of their other children, two-year-old twins Sean and Amelia. Social services are obliged to investigate any case where parents are suspected by police of harming their children.