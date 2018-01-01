Celebrities

The first couple of British cookery could find themselves in competition if mum of four, Tana fulfills her desire to present her own programme on a mainstream channel
Gordon faces challenge from his rising culinary star wife Tana

12 SEPTEMBER 2007

Self-styled macho man Gordon Ramsey is used to ruling the roost at work and at home. But the fiery TV chef's wife Tana - currently riding high after the success of her digital show Market Kitchen - has been cooking up plans to challenge Gordon on his own territory, with the news that she's angling for a programme on a terrestrial channel.

Once a stay-at-home mum to the couple's four kids, Tana was overshadowed by her husband as he entertained the nation with fare such as The F Word and Ramsey's Kitchen Nightmares. Recently, however, she's been emerging as a talented performer in her own right.

Tana's UKTV series, which is now in its second run, put her in viewers' living rooms alongside fellow foodie Tom Parker Bowles, serving up a mix of food, recipes and market life. She's also just launched her second book, Tana Ramsey's Real Family Food.

Her first cookery tome, a guide for today's generation of domestic goddesses, even outsold her husband's autobiography. And despite initially finding cooking on the telly "nerve-wracking", Tana says these days it's a doddle. "The TV cameras are off-putting at first but you get used to them, so I'm not nervous anymore."

