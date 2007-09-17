Celebrities

Tanned, glowing and clearly completely at home in her new environment, Cat looked like she was having a ball at the 'tea party'
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge

There's no doubt that her American sojourn has added a certain polish to Scottish Ugly Betty actress Ashley
Photo: © Getty Images

British ladies gather over tea to fete this year's Emmy nominees

17 SEPTEMBER 2007
Among those flying the flag for Britain and tucking into Battenburg cake, clotted cream and crustless watercress sandwiches, was Cat Deeley, whose US-based show So You Think You Can Dance? was up for a gong. These days an LA resident, Cat, summery in a floaty floral number that complemented her California sun-kissed locks and golden tan, looked as though she was having a whale of a time as she delivered for the cameras.

Scotland's Ashley Jensen was also in attendance, looking a far cry from her character Maggie's somewhat dubious sense of style in the hit sitcom, The Extras. Now a fixture on US screens thanks to her role in hot comedy Ugly Betty, the immaculately groomed blonde was every inch a successful starlet in a curve-hugging dress in emerald green silk chiffon, her hair swept into a sleek up-do.

Rounding out the British contingent were gal pals Saffron Burrows and Joely Richardson, and Nottingham-born Snatch star Lennie James.


 