Peaches makes her catwalk debut at London Fashion Week

Peaches was taking her new role as catwalk model in her stride as she showcased the latest collection from hot label of the moment PPQ
Peaches was also spotted, in skyscraper heels and a trendy monochrome ensemble, front row at the Topshop show with her 17-year-old sister Pixie
17 SEPTEMBER 2007
With such an array of famous names mingling with bright young designers it can be hard to get noticed in the glitzy buzz of London Fashion Week. Girl-of-the-moment Peaches Geldof had no such troubles, however, ensuring she caused a stir by taking to the runway for the first time.
Fresh from her recent shoot for Australian fashion label Dotti, trendsetter Peaches continued her foray into the modelling world to strut her stuff for PPQ. Headed by designers Amy Molyneux and Percy Parker, the British label presented an Eighties-inspired collection for spring/summer 2008.
Wearing her platinum locks swept up into a ponytail like her fellow PPQ models, Peaches took a stroll down the catwalk in a funky tutu. And the assured young socialite seemed at home in the spotlight as she joined established fashion faces such as Agyness Deyn, who is the face of both Burberry and Armani.
Despite the show's slightly unsociable early Sunday morning time slot, it drew plenty of interest - featuring the likes of M&S model Erin O'Connor in the audience.
And when she wasn't presenting the latest looks herself, Sir Bob's 18-year-old daughter was checking them out. The girl-about-town claimed a front-row seat beside younger sister Pixie, 17, to catch up on Topshop's designs for spring/summer 2008.
